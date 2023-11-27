Shoppers predicted to spend around $12B during Cyber Monday

ORLANDO, Fla. — You may be among the millions of people searching for a good deal online for Cyber Monday.

Data shows this year’s sales could be historic.

The number of Americans shopping online Monday is expected to set an all-time record.

Shoppers are predicted to spend $12 billion dollars online during Cyber Monday.

That would be a 5% increase from last year.

With inflation on their minds, shoppers are pickier than ever in their hunt for deals.

Analysts say the biggest overall biggest discounts, up to 35%, are on toys, electronics, and clothing.

However, Walmart is advertising discounts of up to 80% off some items.

While Amazon is promising new deals every 5 minutes throughout the day.

Despite online shopping getting so much attention, experts say more than one-third of consumers under 30 still plan to shop in-store.

