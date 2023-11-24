Meals on Wheels to help seniors on Christmas; How you can help

SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County seniors will receive a special Christmas gift from a nonprofit organization.

Through the Adopt-A-Senior for the Holiday program, Meals on Wheels, Etc. will accept gift baskets and donations from Nov. 27 to Dec. 15.

Volunteers, staff and board members will brighten spirits by delivering hot meals and gift baskets to senior clients on Christmas Day.

This event is an annual tradition. Last year, volunteers delivered gifts to over 250 seniors.

“It’s amazing to see so many people come together to make these seniors feel loved on Christmas Day,” said Rosibel Luna, Program Manager with Meals on Wheels. “Seeing the smiles on their faces when they see that somebody thought of them is the best gift we could ask for.”

Donated items should be new and unopened. Baskets should also follow the same guidelines, be wrapped in clear plastic and marked for men or women.

Here is a list of suggested items:

Personal care items (hand lotion, perfume, nail polish, lipstick and after-shave)

Flashlights with batteries

Stationery, greeting cards with stamps

Jewelry (pins, earrings, necklaces and bracelets)

Small hand/dish towels

Socks and slippers in all sizes

Gift cards (Wal-Mart, Target and Publix)

Candy (chocolate, hard, or sugar-free), cookies and mixed nuts

Change purses

Crossword puzzles (large print)

Trinkets

Adult coloring books and crayons or colored pencils

People should donate the items to the Meals on Wheels, Etc. Headquarters.

For more information, contact Rosibel Luna at 407-333-8877 ext. 104 or rluna@mealsetc.org.

