Meals on Wheels to help seniors on Christmas; How you can help

SANFORD, Fla. — Seminole County seniors will receive a special Christmas gift from a nonprofit organization.
Through the Adopt-A-Senior for the Holiday program, Meals on Wheels, Etc. will accept gift baskets and donations from Nov. 27 to Dec. 15.
Volunteers, staff and board members will brighten spirits by delivering hot meals and gift baskets to senior clients on Christmas Day.
This event is an annual tradition. Last year, volunteers delivered gifts to over 250 seniors.
“It’s amazing to see so many people come together to make these seniors feel loved on Christmas Day,” said Rosibel Luna, Program Manager with Meals on Wheels. “Seeing the smiles on their faces when they see that somebody thought of them is the best gift we could ask for.”
Donated items should be new and unopened. Baskets should also follow the same guidelines, be wrapped in clear plastic and marked for men or women.
Here is a list of suggested items:
- Personal care items (hand lotion, perfume, nail polish, lipstick and after-shave)
- Flashlights with batteries
- Stationery, greeting cards with stamps
- Jewelry (pins, earrings, necklaces and bracelets)
- Small hand/dish towels
- Socks and slippers in all sizes
- Gift cards (Wal-Mart, Target and Publix)
- Candy (chocolate, hard, or sugar-free), cookies and mixed nuts
- Change purses
- Crossword puzzles (large print)
- Trinkets
- Adult coloring books and crayons or colored pencils
People should donate the items to the Meals on Wheels, Etc. Headquarters.
For more information, contact Rosibel Luna at 407-333-8877 ext. 104 or rluna@mealsetc.org.
