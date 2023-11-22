9 travel tips for families during holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday season is upon us, including more travel across the nation.

For many families, vacationing during a busy travel season can be stressful.

We gathered nine tips from Nemours Kids Health to help make holiday travel smoother:

Plan ahead

Involve everyone in the process.

Set expectations when plans don’t work out.

Mark landmarks for road trips.

Explain airport functions like security lines and turbulence for first-time flyers.

Read: Fear of flying? Here are 9 tips for anxious flyers

Look into vaccines

If you’re going to a different country, ask your doctor if additional vaccines are needed to travel ahead of time.

Share contact information

Plan where to meet in a big crowd.

Ensure younger children know what to do and who to ask for help.

Make sure all family members know the address of the place you are staying.

Write down contact information and put it in children’s clothing.

ID bracelets can also have contact details.

Read: Holiday travel with kids: Top survival tips

Stick to a routine

Make a plan to adjust time zones for children’s meals and naps.

Get enough sleep.

Pack smart

Healthy snacks like cereal, pretzels or granola bars are good options.

Stay hydrated.

If you can’t pack them, you can buy snacks at convenience stores on the way to your destination or at airport stores.

Also pack:

A change of clothes

Diapers or formula

Hand sanitizer or wipes

Right clothing for weather

Phones, other devices and chargers

Lollipops or gum for older children to help with ear pain when flying

Read: Tis’ the season for safe holiday travel, tips before you hit the road

Bring distractions

Pass the time during delayed flights or traffic jams with a favorite stuffed animal, toys, a blanket, books or games.

Arrive early

Try to schedule early, direct flights.

Arrive early at the airport.

Try bringing just carry-on luggage.

Drive safely

Check car seats or booster seats.

Stay focused.

Extra sleep.

Be cautious driving at night.

Don’t drive after drinking alcohol.

Use GPS on a hands-free device.

Plan accommodations

Let your hosts know if your child has a food allergy.

Always have allergy medications or Epi-pens.

Video: Orlando International Airport expects more than 2 million passengers during Thanksgiving travel Holiday travel is underway, and Orlando International Airport is expected to be one of the nation’s top ten busiest airports. (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group