9 travel tips for families during holiday season

ORLANDO, Fla. — The holiday season is upon us, including more travel across the nation.
For many families, vacationing during a busy travel season can be stressful.
We gathered nine tips from Nemours Kids Health to help make holiday travel smoother:
Plan ahead
- Involve everyone in the process.
- Set expectations when plans don’t work out.
- Mark landmarks for road trips.
- Explain airport functions like security lines and turbulence for first-time flyers.
Look into vaccines
If you’re going to a different country, ask your doctor if additional vaccines are needed to travel ahead of time.
Share contact information
- Plan where to meet in a big crowd.
- Ensure younger children know what to do and who to ask for help.
- Make sure all family members know the address of the place you are staying.
- Write down contact information and put it in children’s clothing.
- ID bracelets can also have contact details.
Stick to a routine
- Make a plan to adjust time zones for children’s meals and naps.
- Get enough sleep.
Pack smart
- Healthy snacks like cereal, pretzels or granola bars are good options.
- Stay hydrated.
- If you can’t pack them, you can buy snacks at convenience stores on the way to your destination or at airport stores.
Also pack:
- A change of clothes
- Diapers or formula
- Hand sanitizer or wipes
- Right clothing for weather
- Phones, other devices and chargers
- Lollipops or gum for older children to help with ear pain when flying
Bring distractions
Pass the time during delayed flights or traffic jams with a favorite stuffed animal, toys, a blanket, books or games.
Arrive early
- Try to schedule early, direct flights.
- Arrive early at the airport.
- Try bringing just carry-on luggage.
Drive safely
- Check car seats or booster seats.
- Stay focused.
- Extra sleep.
- Be cautious driving at night.
- Don’t drive after drinking alcohol.
- Use GPS on a hands-free device.
Plan accommodations
- Let your hosts know if your child has a food allergy.
- Always have allergy medications or Epi-pens.
