Ocala Fire Rescue launches holiday drive

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala Fire Rescue has launched its annual Holiday Drive, inviting residents to donate food, toiletries, and unwrapped toys at any Ocala Fire Station until Dec. 12.

The donations collected during this drive will benefit local organizations such as Brother’s Keeper, Interfaith Emergency Services, Veterans Helping Veterans, and the Salvation Army.

The initiative, known as Bring the Harvest Home, is conducted in partnership with Marion County. It focuses on collecting non-perishable food items and gifts to be distributed to local non-profits working with families in need.

The city said these donations will help ensure that children and families who might otherwise go without can experience the joy of the holiday season.

