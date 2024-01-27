Ocala hosts First Friday Art Walk in February

OCALA, Fla. — The City of Ocala will hold a creative event next week for art fans.

The First Friday Art Walk brings hands-on activities and demonstrations for all ages on Friday, Feb. 2.

It usually occurs on the first Friday of each month between September and May.

The city will also feature local artists selling pieces, businesses with extended hours and live musical and street performances at the downtown square.

Read: Justin Timberlake to bring ‘Forget Tomorrow’ world tour to Tampa

These include Halfway Hippie, MMCA Dance of West Port High School, Diorella Dailey, My Uncle’s Friend, Pristine Allen, and Sean T Music.

City officials will cancel the event if the weather is not suitable.

Guests can participate in the art walk from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, click here.

City of Ocala invites local visual artists to apply to paint double-sided metal street panels live during the 2024 Levitt AMP Ocala Music Series.



Artists whose designs are accepted must be able to paint during the Friday concert event, 6 to 9 p.m., for ten weeks. pic.twitter.com/S82lps8aS9 — City of Ocala (@CityofOcalaFL) December 21, 2023

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group