0 Ocala police arrest men for allegedly kidnapping, torturing victims over stolen tools

OCALA, Fla. - Two men are facing multiple charges after Ocala police said they kidnapped two people and tortured them after sending one of the victims to pick up stolen tools.

One victim told police that Philip Washington asked him to go pick up tools for him. The victim said he didn't realize the tools had been stolen.

Officials said Washington asked the victim to stop by his house because he had something for him.

The victim said when he showed up to the home, he was attacked by multiple people. The victim's girlfriend was pulled inside the home and attacked as well when she showed up to check on her boyfriend.

The girlfriend told police that Washington began heating up a drill on the stove and placed it against her skin.

Both victims said they were tied up with duct tape.

Police said the two were released the next day and told not to tell the police.

Officials weren't made aware of the incident until ten days later, when the tools were stolen from customers at a restaurant.

Washington and Antonio Jamison face several charges, including kidnapping and aggravated assault.

Police are searching for other suspects in connection to the incident.

