Magic lose to Knicks in NBA Cup semifinals

LAS VEGAS, NV — Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 40 points and the New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic 132-120 to advance to the finals of the NBA Cup in Las Vegas.

Jalen Suggs scored a team-high 26 points for the Magic, but had some lingering injury issues and missed the end of the game. Paolo Banchero added 25 points for the Magic.

All five Orlando starters finished in double figures. Desmond Bane had 18 points, Wendell Carter Jr. scored 14 and Anthony Black added 12 points in another spot start for Franz Wagner.

Orlando trailed by eight points entering the fourth quarter and got within 116-110 with just under four minutes left, but they couldn’t complete the comeback.

The Magic (15-11) return to action on December 18 at Denver.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group