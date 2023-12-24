Ocala police urge missing evidence be returned in connection to Paddock Mall shooting

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Police Department said it is looking for an item that belonged to the shooter in Saturday’s mall shooting.

Police are urging the person who took the red hat to come forward immediately, as it may have DNA evidence linking to the crime scene.

Investigators said they must call 352-656-6137 and bring the hat to the police department to avoid arrest.

If the person does not return the hat, they will be arrested and face felony charges.

Police also said they need the public’s help identifying the person of interest in the shooting.

