Paddock Mall closed while Ocala police continue to search for person of interest in deadly shooting

OCALA, Fla. — Shoppers will not be able to finish Christmas shopping Sunday at the Paddock Mall in Ocala.

The mall announced it would be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

This comes after police say 40-year-old David Nathaniel Barron was shot and killed inside the mall Saturday. Police believe he was the target. A woman was shot in the leg.

They are continuing to search for a person of interest.

Read: Police search for person of interest after deadly shooting at Ocala mall

Jennifer Murty was in the middle of the mall volunteering to wrap presents to raise money for a domestic violence shelter when she heard the shots.

“I heard what sounded like gunshots,” Murty said. “I turned, and I saw the shooter with the gun in his hand.”

She and other volunteers were blocked in by tables and unable to run.

SEE: Deadly shooting at Ocala mall ahead of Christmas holiday

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 Paddock Mall shooting (Steve Floethe/WFTV)

“We just fell to the ground,” Murty said. “We weren’t sure if they were randomly shooting people. We kept hearing the pops.

Noelle Malik’s stepdaughter was also inside the mall and safely made it out.

She’s now calling for stadium-style metal detectors installed anywhere people congregate.

Read: Police: Man killed, woman injured in ‘targeted shooting’ at Ocala mall

“Why cannot we use these at malls?” Malik questioned. “It’s gotten to that point, unfortunately, in our society, that that should be something of consideration.

The mall’s owners released a statement Saturday night saying:

“We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts are with all those involved. The safety of our guests, retailers and employees is our top priority.”

If you have any information for police, you are asked to call Detective Boyer at 352-369-7000 or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Marion County by calling 352-368-STOP (7867) or **TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at OcalaCrimeStoppers.com.

There is a $3,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Police search for person of interest after deadly shooting at Ocala mall (WFTV)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group