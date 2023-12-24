Police: Man killed, woman injured in ‘targeted shooting’ at Ocala mall

OCALA, Fla. — A man was killed and woman was injured Saturday evening in a shooting at a shopping mall in Ocala, the Ocala Police Department said.

Police said the shooting happened at about 3:45 p.m. in a common area at the Paddock Mall.

The woman, who was shot in the leg, was taken to a hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said the suspect fled the mall and the mall was evacuated.

People are being asked to avoid the area as police continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone who was present during the shooting is asked to call Ocala Crime Stoppers at 352-368-7867.

