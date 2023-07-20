Ocala UPS worker accused of stealing valuables from undelivered packages, selling them on Facebook

OCALA, Fla. — An employee at a UPS facility in Ocala was arrested Wednesday after police say he was caught stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise and selling it on his wife’s Facebook page.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Ocala police officers responded to the United Parcel Service Customer Center on SW 28th Ave. Wednesday and met with a Loss Prevention Manager who said he was already conducting an investigation into items that had been taken from undelivered packages.

READ: Suspect in 2011 Titusville double homicide transferred to Brevard County jail

The manager told police he already learned that an employee, 33-year-old Jose Flores Franco, had been using his wife’s Facebook page to sell items he had stolen.

Police say the manager even provided them with copies of screenshots of Facebook Market posts showing items that appeared to be identical to the ones that were reported lost or stolen, including multiple iPhones, Apple Watches, AirPods, and packages of Pandora jewelry.

ARRESTED FOR GRAND THEFT: UPS employee arrested for stealing iPhones, Apple Watches, and jewelry—worth over $10k—from packages to sell on Facebook. https://t.co/5fhlH8p8QI pic.twitter.com/9CV7KAYXwi — Ocala Police (@ocalapd) July 20, 2023

READ: Robbery suspect leads law enforcement on high-speed chase on I-95, police say

In all, the value of the stolen items was estimated to be just under $12,000.

Police say they went to Flores Franco’s home to recover the stolen items and found a box full of electronic devices, all in their original packaging. They also found a second box that contained multiple bags of jewelry.

All the stolen items were collected and placed into evidence.

READ: Former Florida corrections officer indicted for wire fraud, ID theft

Flores Franco was arrested and charged with grand theft of more than $10,000 and dealing in stolen property.

He’s since been released from jail on a total of $7,000 bond.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2023 Cox Media Group