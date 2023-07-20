Robbery suspect leads law enforcement on high-speed chase on I-95, police say

EDGEWATER, Fla. — A Brevard County man is facing armed robbery charges after a police chase that ended in Volusia County.

Edgewater police said Anthony Llorens was arrested Wednesday after going well over 100 mph on Interstate 95.

Police used a pit maneuver to make the arrest.

Investigators say Llorens robbed stores in Palm Bay and Melbourne.

