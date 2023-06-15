Ocala vigil pays tribute to, seeks justice for AJ Owens

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Family and friends gathered Wednesday night to remember an Ocala mother who was shot and killed earlier this month.

Organizers called it a “Night of Healing,” and another chance to pay tribute to the life of Ajike “AJ” Owens.

Vigil for AJ Owens

Owens was shot and killed by her neighbor on June 2, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said Susan Lorincz, 58, tried to use Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law to claim self-defense after she fired a gun from inside her home through her front door.

The bullet struck and killed Owens, who was standing with her son on the other side of the closed door.

Owens had knocked on Lorincz’s door, looking to talk to her about the way she allegedly mistreated her children as they played outside Lorincz’s residence, investigators said.

At a press conference on June 7, Sheriff Billy Woods said that Lorincz’s actions were “not justifiable,” and announced that she had been charged with manslaughter.

At Wednesday’s prayer vigil for Owens, family and friends again made it clear that they wanted Lorincz’s charge to be upgraded.

“We have to come together as a community and as one and let everybody know, let the world know, that this is not okay,” one speaker said.

“We will not settle for a manslaughter charge. This was murder.”

On June 9, a judge set Lorincz’s bond at $154,000, but at last report, she remained jailed in Marion County.

Owens was laid to rest on Monday in Ocala.

