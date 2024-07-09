Ocala women accused of racing each other with kids in each of their cars

OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police arrested two women Friday, accused of endangering the lives of two children while racing each other on the highway.
According to the police department, just before 2 a.m. Friday, an officer reported seeing two cars speeding westbound on SW College Rd. near the Paddock Mall that appeared to be racing each other.
The officer used a handheld radar and recorded both cars traveling at more than 90 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone.
After a short distance, the officer was able to catch up to both cars, a Cadillac sedan and a Toyota sedan, and got them to stop.
Police say the Cadillac driver, identified as 22-year-old Jamirria Blunt, had a 15-year-old child riding in the front seat with her.
In the Toyota, driven by 22-year-old Kiara Johnson, police say they found an eight-month-old child in a rear-facing car seat.
Both Blunt and Johnson were arrested for highway racing, a misdemeanor, and felony child neglect for the danger posed to the children in each car.
Blunt and Johnson have since been released from the Marion County jail on $1,000 bond each.
