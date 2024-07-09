OCALA, Fla. — Ocala police arrested two women Friday, accused of endangering the lives of two children while racing each other on the highway.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

According to the police department, just before 2 a.m. Friday, an officer reported seeing two cars speeding westbound on SW College Rd. near the Paddock Mall that appeared to be racing each other.

READ: Sheriff: 2 dead, 1 hurt after shooting at apartment complex near Kissimmee

The officer used a handheld radar and recorded both cars traveling at more than 90 miles per hour in a 45-mile-per-hour zone.

After a short distance, the officer was able to catch up to both cars, a Cadillac sedan and a Toyota sedan, and got them to stop.

Ocala women accused of racing each other with kids in each of their cars Jamirria Blunt, 22, and Kiara Johnson, 22, were both charged with highway racing and child neglect.

Police say the Cadillac driver, identified as 22-year-old Jamirria Blunt, had a 15-year-old child riding in the front seat with her.

In the Toyota, driven by 22-year-old Kiara Johnson, police say they found an eight-month-old child in a rear-facing car seat.

READ: Teen killed, another critically injured in single-vehicle crash in Winter Haven

Both Blunt and Johnson were arrested for highway racing, a misdemeanor, and felony child neglect for the danger posed to the children in each car.

Blunt and Johnson have since been released from the Marion County jail on $1,000 bond each.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group