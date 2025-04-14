‘Heartbroken and devastated’: Oviedo police officer dies in car crash

OVIEDO, Fla. — The Oviedo Police Department announced one of its officers died in a car crash.

Oviedo Police Officer Jimmy Serrano-Torres III died after a single-vehicle crash Friday evening.

Officials said Serrano was off-duty and died at the crash scene in the Lake Nona area.

Orlando police are conducting the accident investigation.

“Our department is heartbroken and devastated by the loss of Officer Serrano,” said Police Chief Dale Coleman. “He was not only an outstanding officer, but also a bright light in our community. Always professional and courteous, he earned the respect of his fellow officers and the citizens he served. He will be deeply missed.”

Serrano was a patrol officer with the department since August 202.

He was 36 years old and is survived by his parents and siblings.

