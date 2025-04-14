Traffic relief for I-4 drivers near Champions Gate and Celebration is on the way.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Driving along I-4 is anything but fun, and the bumper-to-bumper traffic can truly increase both time and frustration for drivers throughout Central Florida. Now, the governor is making efforts to help.

“We want people to be able to get back to their families and not be sitting in traffic,” said Governor DeSantis during a press conference in Osceola County on Monday. “But also this is also about commerce and being able to move goods efficiently.”

DeSantis touted his administration’s speedy conclusion of an extension project to help traffic between Osceola, Polk, and Orange County. “You look at some of those areas, World Drive, all the way to Polk County, Championsgate, Celebration area. This needs it; this is a really big deal,” DeSantis said.

The two additional lanes were added in each direction, extending from the border of Polk County, passing through Championsgate and Celebration in Osceola County, and ending near Orange County. The state projects that as many as 140,000 vehicles will be using the extended lanes every day.

“This will really be a sigh of relief for a lot of people, it doesn’t solve everything, but this is something that will be really meaningful,” said the Governor.

According to the Governor’s office, the new lanes will be open starting on April 28th, eight months before the initially scheduled deadline. This is just one of the five-phase “Moving I4 Forward” project:

Project 1 - East of World Drive to East of U.S. 192

Project 2 - East of C.R. 532 to west of World Drive

Project 3 - West of U.S. 27 to west of ChampionsGate Blvd. (C.R. 532)

Project 4 - West of Osceola Parkway to east of World Center Drive (S.R. 536)

Project 5 - Poinciana Connector from C.R. 532 to S.R. 429

