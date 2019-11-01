OCFR: 1 adult, 1 child hospitalized following Orlando car, trailer fire

ORLANDO, Fla. - One adult and one child were transported to a hospital following a car fire that spread to a trailer Thursday evening.
Officials with Orange County Fire Rescue responded to the 1800 block of East Orlando Road on what was initially reported as a car fire. The fire then spread to a nearby 1200-foot trailer, according to OCFR officials.
It is not yet known how severe the injuries are to the child and adult.
The ages of the two victims have not yet been released.
