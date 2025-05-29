Ocoee police continue working 2009 missing woman case

OCOEE, Fla. — The Ocoee Police Department says it is still working to bring closure to the family of a woman who vanished 16 years ago.

Tracy Ocasio was last seen in the area of Franklin and Lyle Street on May 27, 2009.

Retired Ocoee police detective Michelle Grogan says this James Hadaway is a person of interest. He is currently serving a life sentence in a separate case.

Officials want the public to know even though this incident happened over a decade ago, it is not a cold case.

Grogan is asking anyone who knows what happened to her to call the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160 or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

