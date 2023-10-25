Local

Ocoee police search for missing 64-year-old woman

By WFTV.com News Staff

OCOEE, Fla. — The Ocoee Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 64-year-old Lynnette Harner.

Police say Harner was reported missing on Friday, October 20 from her home in the Meadows subdivision in Ocoee.

Witnesses told authorities they saw Harner get into a silver or gray SUV with two other men.

If you have any information on Harner’s whereabouts, please contact the Ocoee Police Department at 407-905-3160 or 911.

