OCPS warns of threat against 'unnamed Central Florida school'

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Public Schools sent a notice out to parents Monday night that a threat had been made against a Central Florida school.
The notice said a person outside the United States made the threat Monday by calling a Connecticut crisis hotline.
The district did not identify which specific school the threat was made against.
“While at this time there is no indication the threat is viable, we want to remind parents and students to report any suspicious activity immediately to law enforcement,” the notice states.
The district said it takes all threats seriously.
Here’s a copy of the notice:
OCPS families, we want to make you aware of a general threat that was reported through a Connecticut crisis hotline today against an unnamed school in the Central Florida area. The call was made by a person outside of the United States. The district works closely with law enforcement for the safety and security of our schools. While at this time there is no indication the threat is viable, we want to remind parents and students to report any suspicious activity immediately to law enforcement or call the Speak Out Hotline at 1-800-423-TIPS. We take all threats seriously. Thank you for your continued support.
