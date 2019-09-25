Officer fired for arresting 6-year-olds has history of racial profiling accusations, records show

ORLANDO, Fla. - An officer who was fired for arresting two 6-year-olds at an Orlando charter school had a history of being reviewed for his behavior while on the job, according to case files.
School Resource Officer Dennis Turner was initially suspended for the arrest of a 6-year-old girl at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy after a temper tantrum, according to the girl's grandmother.
Related Headlines
An arrest report revealed that on September 9, Turner was notified by staff that the girl "battered" three staff members by kicking and punching them. One of the victims, staff member Beverly Stoute, stated that the girl kicked her in the legs several times and punched her several times in both arms.
The report stated that Stoute wanted to press charges and would testify in court, but she later told Channel 9 that she didn't want to press charges.
Channel 9 reviewed Turner's case file and found numerous internal affairs investigations, including one where a woman accused him of racial profiling. The woman said Turner at one point asked if she was related to Saddam Hussein.
In another investigation, video shows Turner allegedly shocking an alleged trespasser with a Taser until the man collapsed to the ground. Turner was censured for continuing to pull the trigger of the taser, even after the man collapsed.
Turner had been with the Orlando Police Department for 23 years before retiring and returning as a reserve officer.
Police Chief Orlando Rolón said he was "sick to his stomach" after hearing about the arrests and the ages of the children.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}