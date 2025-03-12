Officer’s use of force questioned prior to deadly pursuit

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orlando police officer, now on leave after a pursuit left a bystander dead, has had his judgment surrounding his use of force questioned in the past.

OPD leaders say Christopher Moulton was relieved of duties following his Feb. 13 chase over an unrecognizable license plate. Investigators say the chase ended after the suspect, who police identified as 30-year-old Dorell Bargnare, crashed into Gerald Neal while rounding the corner.

They say Moulton’s car also hit Neal, which witnesses said led to Neal being trapped underneath the car’s tire for more than 30 minutes.

Records show since joining the force from the Sarasota area in 2018, Moulton has been involved in several minor crashes.

In 2019, however, Moulton violated multiple department policies when he signed up for an off-duty shift providing security to a downtown club, and pepper sprayed one of the patrons.

Moulton became involved with the belligerent man when he refused to leave the bar. While Moulton’s report showed he used his pepper spray after the man disregarded multiple escalating warnings, higher-ups who reviewed the body camera footage said the pepper spray and arrest only happened after the man left the bar and was standing on the public sidewalk.

Moulton was given a verbal reprimand. He did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.

Neal’s family has retained famed civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump to represent them in their case against the Orlando Police Department.

The chase is still being investigated by the Florida Highway Patrol.

