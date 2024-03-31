Local

Officials: 1 hospitalized after getting caught in a rip current

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County Beach Safety said seven people were caught in a rip current at New Smyrna Beach, resulting in one being taken to the hospital on Saturday.

Officials said the group was in an unguarded beach area.

According to VCBS, the 20-year-old man from Brazil was brought to shore unresponsive when beach safety began lifesaving efforts.

Beach Safety officials said the man regained a pulse on the way to the hospital.

Officials said that the six others were not transported to a hospital.

