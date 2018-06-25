0 Officials: At least 95 million toll transactions still pending as part of SunPass upgrade

ORLANDO, Fla. - One state lawmaker isn’t ruling out the possibility of an investigation, while thousands of customers wait for tolls to start posting to their SunPass accounts.

SunPass conducted a major upgrade earlier this month, and since June 1st, many drivers haven’t seen any charges yet.

Officials had promised to post those toll charges gradually, so as not to overwhelm the system.

This delay is already causing concern for some drivers—like Mark Hammonds, who we caught in between trips that often take him on the turnpike.

“You’re at risk of not being reimbursed if you don’t file them timely,” he said.

The state couldn’t give us an exact number of how many transactions needed to be posted to millions of SunPass accounts, but a spokesperson said they process about 4 million transactions a day.

If you do the math, that’s at least 95 million transactions since June 1.

The contractor behind the SunPass maintenance, Conduent, was born out of a company called ACS, which was part of Xerox.

WFTV told you last week how Xerox failed to fully follow through with two other state contracts connected to SunRail construction.

While a number of lawmakers told WFTV they are staying on top of Conduent, no one wanted to call for a full investigation.

State Rep. Bob Cortes, the vice chair of House Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee, told Channel 9’s Racquel Asa he’s not ruling it out, promising to follow up next week.

“We have some performance measures in the contract, built in, that protects the state and FDOT, we're going to hold them up to the fire,” he said.

That includes penalties that amount to $5,000 each day the contractor fails to complete the services.

At this point, it’s unclear how much the total penalty could be.

State officials have apologized multiple times for the situation. They suspended late fees and penalties, until everything is resolved.

