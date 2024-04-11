Officials: Family dog dies in Altamonte Springs house fire

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Fire broke out at a home in Seminole County early Thursday.

Around 1:30 a.m., firefighters were called to a house located in the 400 block of Ford Drive in Altamonte Springs.

They arrived to find an active fire.

The Seminole County Fire Department said about 30% of the home was involved with fire before crews knocked down the blaze.

While four occupants got out of the house uninjured, at least one dog died in the fire, SCFD said.

Officials said the blaze appears to have started in the rear corner of the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

