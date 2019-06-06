Officials investigate after reports of cut gas lines at several of restaurant's locations

OCALA, Fla. - Ocala officials said someone cut a restaurant's gas lines Wednesday, putting an entire strip mall at risk.
Investigators fear that had the owner of a nearby restaurant not smelled the gas and acted quickly the building would have been destroyed.
Related Headlines
Rich Lucy owns the business next door and and told Channel 9 he knew something was wrong shortly after he showed up for work and smelled gas.
"I started feeling lightheaded and started getting a headache," Lucy said.
Lucy didn't find any leaks inside his restaurant so he went next door to the former Chefs of Napoli restaurant to investigate.
He immediately called the gas company after finding the leak. Investigators then looked into other locations of the former name.
It is believed officials found a cut gas line and a lit candle at the Spring Hill location.
The restaurant has been in headlines recently as its owner Lugi Barile was arrested in a human trafficking bust in June. Officials said Barile paid for sex with an underage victim.
A restaurant in Wildwood that Barile sold years ago has seen a decline in business since Barile's arrest.
The new owner was forced to rename the restaurant.
Nearby business owners at the Ocala restaurant told Channel 9 the drama with the restaurant is beginning to hurt their business.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}