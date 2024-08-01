Boil water notice lifted for hospital in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The boil water advisory issued for a hospital in Osceola County has been lifted.

The Toho Water Authority issued the precautionary boil water advisory for Orlando Health St. Cloud Hospital on Tuesday morning.

The hospital is located on 17th Street in St. Cloud.

Officials said the initial advisory stemmed from a water line repair.

A precautionary boil water advisory means affected customers should boil water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes.

As an alternative, customers can use bottled water instead of tap water.

The precautionary boil water notice will be in effect until lifted by Toho Water Authority.

