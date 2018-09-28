0 Officials: Robbery, kidnapping suspects lead deputies on chase

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - Robbery and kidnapping suspects led deputies on a chase that ended in a crash in Altamonte Springs on Thursday afternoon, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said they were called at about 2:15 p.m. to Lee Road near Adanson Street in the Fairview Shores neighborhood after a 24-year-old woman said she was pulled into a Honda.

A deputy followed the vehicle as it merged onto Interstate 4 at Lee Road and exited the interstate at West Fairbanks Avenue, where the woman jumped out of the vehicle, Orange County Master Deputy Ingrid Tejada-Monforte said.

Investigators said the woman told them she voluntarily got into the vehicle, but once she was in it, she was held at gunpoint and not allowed to get out of the vehicle unless she gave the suspects money.

Other deputies followed the vehicle as it traveled onto I-4 and exited at East Altamonte Drive, Tejada-Monforte said. The vehicle collided with another vehicle and came to a stop, she said.

Deputies said the 18-year-old man who was driving ditched the vehicle and tried to enter an office building near Forest Avenue. His 17-year-old passenger managed to get into the building, they said.

Christian Puertas, who works at a Purina call center in the building, said he heard the vehicles collide.

"One of (the suspects) runs into our building, holes up in the bathroom and that's when I see another guy run through the side and a lot of police running around everywhere," he said.

Puertas said he and his coworkers sheltered in place, and investigators discovered one of the suspects in a bathroom.

"(My coworkers) hid under the desk. They weren't on the phone," he said. "Everybody was very concerned. We usually have a very tight security."

Detectives said they are interviewing the man and the boy. They said they discovered an AR-15 and a pistol in the vehicle.

The victim and the driver of the vehicle that was struck by the suspects' vehicle were treated for minor injuries, officials said.

The identity of those involved weren't disclosed.

The incident remains under investigation.

No other details were given.

Orange County Sheriff’s deputies say an armed robbery & kidnapping investigation led them to Altamonte Springs where it ended in this crash. 2 suspects are in custody. No one seriously hurt @WFTV pic.twitter.com/g2QxIm5pm4 — Samantha Manning (@SamanthaWFTV) September 28, 2018

