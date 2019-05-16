Officials to crack down on senior prank following vandalization of Orange County school

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Eight people were taken into custody after Orange County deputies said they played a part in the vandalization of a high school.
Officials arrested the eight, including two 17-year-olds, after graffiti was found on Wekiva High School property.
"I came to school and there was like a lot of graffitti everywhere," said student Vanessa Garcia.
Deputies said the group broke into the high school Tuesday night and caused $20,000 in damages by allegedly throwing flour and glitter throughout the hallways. Officials said fire extinguishers were sprayed and eggs were also smashed inside.
"That's a lot of money to destroy a school for a prank," said parent Abigail Keith.
Two of the suspects reportedly told investigators they were given access to the school by a school employee.
It adds to a busy week for Orange County Public Schools following other acts of vandalism at Apopka High School and Oak Ridge High School.
Two arrests were made in those incidents.
Officials are urging parents to keep tabs on their children overnight and to call 911 if they believe a prank is going too far.
