0 OIA decides to keep TSA, continue with customer service improvements

ORLANDO, Fla. - Every worker at Orlando International Airport will undergo new customer service training, including the more than 1,000 Transportation Security Administration employees who found out Wednesday their jobs are secure.

During its monthly board meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority decided to not privatize security screenings at Orlando International Airport.

GOAA board members voted to begin the privatization process two months ago, but they built in a two-month hold on that vote to give the Transportation Security Administration one last chance to fix problems with its operations at the airport.

GOAA had been considering privatizing security for months. If board members hadn’t voted to stop it, the airport was going to start the privatization process immediately.

Leaders said TSA has come a long way in improving wait times at security and that it’s time for a second round of improvements as opposed to starting from scratch.

“So all of us are going to go back to charm school because it's important that we focus on the passengers and that we do this collaboratively,” said Phil Brown, GOAA CEO.

He said an outside company is developing new training on how to deal with frenzied flyers airport-wide.

The TSA’s union said the training is fine, but it’s not a sign that officers here don't know how to be nice.

"We're not trying to be nice. We are nice by nature," said union representative Jerry McKinnon.

Changes at the airport are on the heels of what was likely a year's worth of improvements compressed into one month.

The agency has provided additional officers, made more of them full-time employees, added K9 teams and expedited plans to add lanes and equipment to hasten screenings.

"I think it just reconfirms the commitment we all have to working together and the great improvements that we've been able to do in a very short time frame of about thirty days or so,” said TSA Orlando Federal Security Director Jerry Henderson.

Two months ago, TSA union members picketed outside OIA after receiving word of privatization talks.

They were concerned that more than 1,000 feral workers could lose their job and their pension.

But GOAA officials said they weren't upset with rank-and-file employees. The vote to start the privatization process after 60 days got TSA officials' attention.

Airport officials said that in recent weeks, the TSA has shown greater cooperation.

Last week, the airport opened up new security lanes trying to move people through faster.

There's no data yet on whether it made a dent in wait times.

