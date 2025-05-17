This county is home to Central Florida’s fastest-growing areas — including No. 3 city in nation

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Central Florida cities continue to increase their headcount, with one local city among the fastest-growing in the country.

TheU.S. Census Bureaureleased its 2024 population estimates for cities and towns May 15 and most local areas saw year-over-year growth — especially those in Lake County.

The third fastest-growing city in the country was Leesburg, which grew 18% from 2023 to 2024.

