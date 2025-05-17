Near-record to record-setting warmth continued in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Near-record to record-setting warmth continued Saturday and more warmth is ahead for Sunday.

We will see quiet conditions tonight, with just a few clouds developing. Morning lows will be in the low 70s.

Saturday Evening Weather Report Near-record to record-setting warmth continued Saturday, and more warmth is ahead for Sunday. (WFTV/WFTV)

More heat is ahead for Sunday. The mostly sunny skies and dry conditions will continue. Highs will soar into the mid-90s once again, with records being challenged in a few areas.

Even more warmth is expected to start next week. A ridge of high pressure will remain in place for Monday, keeping temperatures elevated. Monday’s highs will be in the upper 90s.

Our hottest day may be Tuesday, with dry conditions continuing. Temps for Tuesday will again soar into the upper 90s.

Midweek is expected to have slightly cooler temperatures, but it will still be hot. Wednesday’s highs will be in the mid-90s.

Changes finally arrive Thursday as a cold front sweeps through the area. Just a few isolated showers are expected but temperatures will fall into the upper 80s and low 90s.

