Teens sickened during Seminole County middle school dance

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Several eighth graders fell ill toward the end of a middle school dance in Seminole County Friday night, prompting one to be rushed to the hospital by ambulance and others to be transported by worried parents.

The Teague Middle School 8th grade dance at the Hilton Altamonte had been going off without any hiccups until the call from police came in.

Teague Middle School Several 8th graders fell ill toward the end of a middle school dance in Seminole County Friday night. (James Johnson/Teague Middle School)

“The cop said you need to come pick up your son. He’s pretty sick,” one mother, who asked to not be identified because of her relationships in the community, recounted. “They thought that the fruit punch was spiked.”

The mother said her son was among nearly a dozen students in the ER waiting room. Other parents put the figure closer to 20.

“Same symptoms, confusion, dizziness, hands were shaking, legs were shaking,” she said. “Some couldn’t even stand up. One kid in the waiting room actually fell over.”

She said the drug and alcohol tests done on the students came back negative and doctors theorized whatever toxin was used – if one was used -- was synthetic.

She said all the kids were discharged throughout the night. Her son said he was still feeling a little tired Saturday afternoon but was otherwise okay and added the students involved belonged to different social circles that weren’t hanging out together before the dance began.

The Seminole County Fire Department confirmed they transported one student as a patient. The school district said the same and could not immediately provide any other information about what happened.

“You don’t hear about it often,” the mother said, wondering if students had been properly checked before the party started and fretting about kids with medical conditions. It is an eye-opener.”

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group