OIA’s Terminal C marks one year of service with 6.4M passengers, nearly 50K flights

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport’s Terminal C just landed its first year of service.

The first flight arrived at the new terminal on Sept. 20, 2022, after two decades of planning to make the airport’s third terminal a reality.

“The anticipation of Terminal C has only been surpassed by the realization of the facility’s potential,” said Kevin J. Thibault, Chief Executive Officer of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority.

Airport officials said since it opened, Terminal C has processed nearly 6.4 million passengers and operated more than 48,300 flights.

Officials said the terminal’s annual economic impact is estimated to be more than $5 billion.

“Our initial aspirations of responding to rising passenger demand and supporting the dynamic growth of the region have been attained,” said Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Board Chairman Carson Good. “Now, with one year of operations under our belts, continued development of this terminal will only strengthen our global appeal as an international and multimodal travel gateway for business and leisure.”

