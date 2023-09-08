Read about the airport’s new visitor pass for non-travelers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orlando International Airport is making the amenities within its new south terminal available to non-traveling guests so more locals can visit it.

The Experience MCO Visitor Pass is a pilot program underway that will allow 50 daily visitors to spend time in the shops, restaurants and more at the new terminal after applying, being approved and passing through the standard TSA checkpoint areas. The application process does not cost anything, but guests must pay for their own parking at the airport or at an off-site parking lot.

“Our amazing customer experience team took on this initiative after receiving an email from [Greater Orlando Aviation Authority] CEO Kevin J. Thibault. The email referred to a visitor pass program that was gaining interest,” airport spokewoman Angela Starke told OBJ. “Several airports have similar visitor pass programs, including La Guardia, Detroit, Charlotte and Ontario, California, a program we closely reviewed and mirrored because Ontario is 100% digital, which was one of our goals.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 23 Terminal C Terminal C is expected to serve an additional 10 to 12 million travelers a year. (Orlando International Airport)

