Suspects sought after shots fired into Orlando home

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are investigating after they say someone fired shots into an Orlando home early Monday.

The Orlando Police Department said officers responded to the house along West Cypress Street near Tahoe Alley shortly after 2 a.m.

An OPD spokesperson told Channel 9 while the gunfire caused damage to the property, nobody was hurt during the incident.

Orlando shooting investigation Orlando police said someone fired shots into a home along West Cypress Street early Monday. (WFTV staff)

Police said detectives were working to collect information about suspects in the case.

Orlando shooting investigation Orlando police said someone fired shots into a home along West Cypress Street early Monday. (WFTV staff)

Check back for possible updates on this story.

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