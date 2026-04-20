Active brush fire reported in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Crews in Lake County responded to an active brush fire Monday.

Lake County residents are being urged to avoid Wiygul Road in Umatilla.

Fire crews from Lake County Fire Rescue, Umatilla Fire Department and the Florida Forest Service battle an active brush fire.

The blaze, which has prompted a significant emergency response, is causing visible smoke in the area and officials are prioritizing public safety by restricting access.

Channel 9 is gathering more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

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