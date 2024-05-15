Old Town in Kissimmee adds monthly Jeep show

OLD TOWN, Fla. — Old Town in Kissimmee, known for its Classic Car Cruises, Muscle Car Cruises, and Import Car Shows, has added a monthly Jeep Show one Sunday every month from noon to 4 p.m.

The Jeep shows will start in May on the 19th, with the second show on June 16.

The Old Town Jeep Show is a gathering that brings together enthusiasts, drivers, and fans of the iconic Jeep brand.

“Whether you’re a Jeep owner, an aspiring off-roader or someone captivated by the allure of rugged vehicles, our new Jeep Show is a must attend event,” says Thearon Scurlock, Old Town Vice President and General Manager.

Here below is a map of where the Jeep show will take place in Old Town.

