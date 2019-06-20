Once-registered sex offender returning from cruise accused of having child porn

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A man was arrested on child pornography charges at an out-of-state location after returning from a cruise, a Brevard County Sheriff’s Office news release said.
James Groover II, 33, was arrested Tuesday after an investigation by Customs and Border Patrol found images of child pornography on Groover’s electronic devices when he disembarked from the Carnival Cruise ship in Port Canaveral, the release said.
“This predator needs to be put away for good this time where he can no longer victimize our most precious of citizens, our children,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey wrote in a Facebook post.
Agents contacted investigators from the jurisdiction where Groover resides, who then located Groover and took him into custody, authorities said.
Authorities said further investigation revealed that Groover was convicted of possession of child pornography in 2006 and was required to register as a sexual offender for a period of 10 years, which ended in 2016, the release said.
“The only good news is that he made the mistake of committing his crimes in Brevard County, (and) this time where we will put an end to his disgusting actions,” Ivey said.
Groover remains in custody at an undisclosed location on $200,000 bail as he awaits extradition to Brevard County, the release said.
