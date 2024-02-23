One injured after shooting leads to argument, deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County sheriff’s office is investigating a shooting in Fruitland Park that left one person injured Friday evening.

According to deputies, two men had an argument prior to the shooting.

Deputies said one of the men was shot in the arm and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said they haven’t been able to make contact with the suspect.

