One person seriously hurt after explosion at Orange County apartment complex, firefighters say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person was seriously hurt after an explosion at an apartment complex in Orange County, officials said.

Orange County Fire Rescue said crews responded around 9:30 a.m. to an apartment complex on Woodhill Park Drive.

Firefighters said a young adult victim suffered second-degree burns and was taken to a hospital as a “trauma-alert patient.”

WATCH: Ocoee police respond to homicide investigation at busy strip mall

Several people have evacuated one of the apartment buildings.

One seriously hurt after apartment fire in Orange County, officials say

No active fire or smoke was visible but several windows were damaged on the building.

Watch: Madeline Soto: Search for missing girl enters 5th day in Orange County

It’s unclear what caused the explosion and how many people have been displaced from the apartments.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating, fire officials said.

Channel 9 has a crew working to gather more information and will provide updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group