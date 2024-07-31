OneBlood reports cyberattack has ‘significantly’ impacted its operations

ORLANDO, Fla. — Nonprofit blood center OneBlood said it was the victim of a cyberattack.

OneBlood officials said the organization is experiencing a ransomware event that is impacting its software system.

OneBlood said it is working with cyber security specialists and federal, state, and local agencies to respond to the situation.

Read: North Korean charged in cyberattacks on US hospitals, NASA and military bases

“OneBlood takes the security of our network extremely seriously. Our team reacted quickly to assess our systems and began an investigation to confirm the full nature and scope of the event. Our comprehensive response efforts are ongoing and we are working diligently to restore full functionality to our systems as expeditiously as possible,” said Susan Forbes, OneBlood senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations.

Officials said the cyberattack has caused a “significantly reduced capacity” to its operations, but it continues to collect, test, and distribute blood.

Read: Increase in cyberattacks to our power grid seen nationwide, including Orange County

OneBlood said blood centers across the country are sending blood and platelets to help but there is an urgent need for O Positive, O Negative and Platelet donations.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group