onePULSE Foundation to forgo plans for Pulse museum

ORLANDO, Fla. — onePULSE Foundation officials confirmed Friday that the organization has decided to forgo plans to build a museum dedicated to the Pulse nightclub shooting and its impact.

“After careful consideration regarding the scope of our proposed projects, including conversations with victims’ families, survivors, and the local community, as well as unforeseen challenges, the onePULSE Foundation Board of Trustees has decided it is no longer feasible to move forward with the plan to develop a museum,” said Earl Crittenden, Chair, onePULSE Foundation Board of Trustees in a statement.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said he met with onePULSE Foundation leadership on Friday where the onePULSE leaders presented the county with a letter letting them know they no longer plan to pursue the museum.

Read: Plans for onePULSE museum unclear amid city’s purchase of Pulse property

“I understand how difficult this decision was for the foundation and the future of the organization is uncertain,” Demings said in a statement.

In October 2018, the Orange County Board of County Commissioners unanimously approved up to $10 million in hotel-tax revenue to the Foundation for a museum. County officials said $6.5 million of that money has already been spent on purchasing the 1.7-acre parcel of land at 438 W. Kaley St. for the museum and for design costs.

Read: Orlando City Council approves $2 million purchase of Pulse Nightclub property

Demings said he will schedule a commission meeting for the board to discuss the next steps for the county.

County officials said the parcel of land will be returned to Orange County, and if sold, the proceeds will be returned to the TDT reserves. The $3 million spent by the Foundation on design work cannot be recovered, officials said.

Read: Orlando mayor shares thoughts on city’s proposal to buy Pulse nightclub property

Officials said the remaining $3.5 million, unspent from the original $10 million grant, remains in the TDT reserves.

The news comes the same week that the city of Orlando voted to purchase the Pulse nightclub property to use as memorial for the mass shooting.

County officials said no TDT funds have been set aside, or will be set aside, for the memorial because memorials are not eligible for TDT funding. Officials also said there are no plans to use any further TDT funding to construct a museum now that onePULSE has ended the project.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Video: Plans for OnePULSE museum unclear amid city's purchase of Pulse property (WFTV)

©2023 Cox Media Group