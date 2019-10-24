Online porn videos of missing teen girl lead to Florida man's arrest, officials say

DAVIE, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested after he was linked to almost 60 pornographic videos featuring a missing 15-year-old girl, according to The Associated Press.
Christopher Johnson, 30, was arrested Tuesday as he and the girl left his apartment in Davie, AP said.
The girl's mother found images of her daughter online nearly a year after she had been reported missing, according to AP.
In the videos, the girl was with a man who police recognized as someone the girl was with in February when a convenience store clerk recognized her, investigators said.
The video shows them leaving the store in a Dodge Challenger.
Johnson was charged with lewd and lascivious battery on a child and is being held on $75,000 bail.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
