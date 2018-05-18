'Operation Sunshine' targeted violence, drug dealing on OBT

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office on Friday discussed a crime prevention operation that took two months to complete.
Dubbed "Operation Sunshine," the effort targeted the Holden Heights and Oak Ridge neighborhoods on South Orange Blossom Trail, where there had been a spike in violence and drug dealing.
Sheriff Jerry Demings said Friday that the operation decreased overall crime by 18 percent.
"There's been a marked increase in crime over the last 12 months," Demings said. "Robberies, burglaries and other violent crimes have sadly become the norm in this particular area."
Last year, deputies targeted the Pine Hills neighborhood and said the operation was successful.
Sheriff Demings announces the results of two separate crackdowns. One on violent crimes in Holden Heights, the other cracking down on sex offenders. pic.twitter.com/Ne9wRYBQjb— OCSO FL News (@OrangeCoSheriff) May 18, 2018
