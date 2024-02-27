Local

Operations back to normal after suspicious bag is cleared by investigators at OIA

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com, Nikki DeMarco, WFTV.com and Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com

Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport said Monday afternoon that road traffic was closed at Terminal B.

9 p.m. Update:

On Monday, at around 5:15 p.m. the Orlando Fire Department responded OIA for report suspicious bag.

Out of an abundance of caution, traffic to airport Terminal B was diverted.

Investigators found no hazard or associated threat, according to OFD.

Airport operations and road traffic has resumed as normal.

8 p.m. Update:

Law enforcement has cleared the call at Terminal B.

The airport said road traffic to Terminal B will reopen soon.

6:45 pm Update:

If you are picking up someone at MCO from Terminal B, or dropping off, please follow roadway signage to Terminal A or the Train station. This is being done while law enforcement responds to a call at Terminal B, airport officials said.

Original Story:

The airport said law enforcement officers are currently investigating a call but would not provide details on the call.

“Please follow instructions from onsite airport personnel,” the airport said on X. “Updates will be provided as the situation develops.”

