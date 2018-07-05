  • Orange Blossom Trail: Same problems decades later

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - In 1981, South Orange Blossom Trail had been taken over by prostitutes, strip clubs and a rising crime rate. It was such a problem WFTV Channel 9 produced a one-hour documentary on the decline of the street.

    Nearly forty years later, OBT still has a crime problem the city has been unable to solve. Now, we go inside the county leader’s efforts to revitalize the area.

