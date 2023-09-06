Orange City to recognize military service members, veterans with banner program

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Applications are now open for a new Orange City program aimed at recognizing the city’s hometown military service members and veterans.

City officials said the Hometown Heroes Military Tribute Banner Program is designed to honor and recognize Orange City residents and their immediate family members. The banners will be displayed on power poles in the city’s historic corridor throughout November.

Veterans living in Orange City or Orange City residents with a family member who is serving or has served in the military are able to apply.

The program is free to veterans and their families thanks to the city’s partnership with AdventHealth Fish Memorial.

You can click here for more information on how to apply.

