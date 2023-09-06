Report: Florida senator accused of putting hands on domestic violence shelter worker ‘aggressively’

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A disturbance at a Daytona Beach domestic violence shelter has resulted in charges being filed against Florida State Senator Tom Wright.

On Saturday, Wright was touring the facility with counselors from the Department of Children and Families and other state employees.

A police report detailing the incident says an employee asked Wright to stay away from a bus that was filled with children and survivors headed to a field trip.

The report said the employee told Wright it was her job to protect their privacy.

Wright said he wasn’t trying to board the bus but was trying to speak with the driver.

The employee told police that Wright then placed his hand on her shoulder in an aggressive manner.

The employee also said Wright lunged at her multiple times and got in her face.

Wright was given a trespass warning from the police, which keeps him from going to the shelter for the time being.

The report said Wright left, but police found him nearby,

Wright told officers the employee got in his face, so he put his hand on her shoulder to assure her he was not getting on the bus.

Channel 9 has contacted Senator Wright’s office for comment and is waiting to hear back.

Police said this is an active and ongoing investigation.

