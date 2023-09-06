Second arrest has been made in Orlando drive-by shooting that killed man, 6-year-old girl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police have arrested a second person, an 18-year-old man, in connection with a drive-by shooting that took the life of a 6-year-old girl.

The Orlando Police Department said Ricky Raymond Bowery Jr. was arrested Tuesday and faces a first-degree homicide charge related to the shooting deaths of two victims.

Police arrested 15-year-old Nico Brown on Saturday in the same case, and he is accused of the same charge as Bowery Jr.

According to a news release, officers responded to 1141 Poppy Avenue around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 29 for reports of two people shot from a passing car.

One of the victims, 6-year-old Ajahliyah Hashim, was shot inside her living room and was taken to the hospital.

She died on Aug. 30 from her injuries.

Orange County Public Schools Superintendent Maria Vazquez said Hashim was an Eagle’s Nest Elementary student.

Hashim’s mother was also shot and is still in the hospital.

A third gunshot victim, 19-year-old Isaiyah Wright, arrived at Health Central in Ocoee and died.

Police said they will continue to investigate the shooting, as they believe the 6-year-old and the mother were not the intended targets.

If you have any information about this incident, contact the Orlando Police Homicide Unit or leave an anonymous tip through Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

